Travel Time to Work The frequency distribution listed in the table represents the travel time to work (in minutes) for a random sample of 895 U.S. adults.
b. Approximate the standard deviation travel time to work for U.S. adults.
For each of the following data sets, decide which has the higher standard deviation (set 1 or set 2), if any, without doing any computation. Explain the rationale behind your choice. Then, verify your choice by computing the standard deviation by hand.
pH in Water The acidity or alkalinity of a solution is measured using pH. A pH less than 7 is acidic, while a pH greater than 7 is alkaline. The following data represent the pH in samples of bottled water and tap water. a. Which type of water has more dispersion in pH using the range as the measure of dispersion?
pH in Water The acidity or alkalinity of a solution is measured using pH. A pH less than 7 is acidic, while a pH greater than 7 is alkaline. The following data represent the pH in samples of bottled water and tap water. b. Which type of water has more dispersion in pH using the standard deviation as the measure of dispersion?
"The Empirical Rule SAT Math scores have a bell-shaped distribution with a mean of 515 and a standard deviation of 114.
Source: College Board
a. What percentage of SAT scores is between 401 and 629?"
b. What percentage of SAT scores is less than 401 or greater than 629?
c. What percentage of SAT scores is greater than 743?