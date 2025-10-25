Triathlon Roberto finishes a triathlon (750-meter swim, 5-kilometer run, and 20-kilometer bicycle) in 63.2 minutes. Among all men in the race, the mean finishing time was 69.4 minutes with a standard deviation of 8.9 minutes. Zandra finishes the same triathlon in 79.3 minutes. Among all women in the race, the mean finishing time was 84.7 minutes with a standard deviation of 7.4 minutes. Who did better in relation to their gender?
Travel Time to Work The frequency distribution listed in the table represents the travel time to work (in minutes) for a random sample of 895 U.S. adults.
b. Approximate the standard deviation travel time to work for U.S. adults.
Household Winter Temperature Often, frequency distributions are reported using unequal class widths because the frequencies of some groups would otherwise be small or very large. Consider the following data, which represent the daytime household temperature the thermostat is set to when someone is home for a random sample of 750 households. Determine the class midpoint, if necessary, for each class and approximate the mean and standard deviation temperature.
Quality Control A manufacturer of bolts has a qualitycontrol policy that requires it to destroy any bolts that are more than 2 standard deviations from the mean. The quality-control engineer knows that the bolts coming off the assembly line have a mean length of 8 cm with a standard deviation of 0.05 cm. For what lengths will a bolt be destroyed? 167
pH in Water The acidity or alkalinity of a solution is measured using pH. A pH less than 7 is acidic, while a pH greater than 7 is alkaline. The following data represent the pH in samples of bottled water and tap water. b. Which type of water has more dispersion in pH using the standard deviation as the measure of dispersion?
"The Empirical Rule SAT Math scores have a bell-shaped distribution with a mean of 515 and a standard deviation of 114.
Source: College Board
a. What percentage of SAT scores is between 401 and 629?"
Identical Values Compute the sample standard deviation of the following test scores: 78, 78, 78, 78. What can be said about a data set in which all the values are identical?