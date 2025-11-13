Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Rule The Empirical Rule states that for a bell-shaped (normal) distribution, about 68% of data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two, and 99.7% within three. This helps estimate the percentage of values in certain intervals without exact calculations. Recommended video: 07:51 07:51 Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation and Range Rule of Thumb

Standard Deviation Standard deviation measures the average distance of data points from the mean, indicating the spread or variability in the data. In this problem, it helps define intervals around the mean to apply the Empirical Rule. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation