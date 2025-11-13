pH in Water The acidity or alkalinity of a solution is measured using pH. A pH less than 7 is acidic, while a pH greater than 7 is alkaline. The following data represent the pH in samples of bottled water and tap water. a. Which type of water has more dispersion in pH using the range as the measure of dispersion?
The Empirical Rule SAT Math scores have a bell-shaped distribution with a mean of 515 and a standard deviation of 114.
Source: College Board
c. What percentage of SAT scores is greater than 743?
pH in Water The acidity or alkalinity of a solution is measured using pH. A pH less than 7 is acidic, while a pH greater than 7 is alkaline. The following data represent the pH in samples of bottled water and tap water. b. Which type of water has more dispersion in pH using the standard deviation as the measure of dispersion?
Identical Values Compute the sample standard deviation of the following test scores: 78, 78, 78, 78. What can be said about a data set in which all the values are identical?
Buying a Car The following data represent the asking price, in dollars, for a random sample of 2014 coupes (a two-door car) and a random sample of 2014 Chevy Camaros.
a. Find the mean and standard deviation price for each sample.
Explain how the standard deviation measures dispersion. In your explanation, include a discussion of deviation about the mean.