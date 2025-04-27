Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Problem 4.1.28a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.
X-Linked Genetic Disease Men have XY (or YX) chromosomes and women have XX chromosomes. X-linked recessive genetic diseases (such as juvenile retinoschisis) occur when there is a defective X chromosome that occurs without a paired X chromosome that is not defective. In the following, represent a defective X chromosome with lowercase x, so a child with the xY or Yx pair of chromosomes will have the disease and a child with XX or XY or YX or xX or Xx will not have the disease. Each parent contributes one of the chromosomes to the child.
a. If a father has the defective x chromosome and the mother has good XX chromosomes, what is the probability that a son will inherit the disease?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genetic inheritance. Each parent contributes one chromosome to the child. The father contributes either an X or a Y chromosome, while the mother contributes one of her two X chromosomes.
Step 2: Identify the genetic makeup of the parents. The father has a defective x chromosome (xY), and the mother has two good X chromosomes (XX).
Step 3: Determine the possible combinations of chromosomes for a son. A son inherits the Y chromosome from the father and one of the X chromosomes from the mother. The possible combinations are YX and Yx.
Step 4: Analyze the combinations. A son with the YX combination will not have the disease because the X chromosome from the mother is not defective. A son with the Yx combination will have the disease because the X chromosome from the mother is defective.
Step 5: Calculate the probability. Since the mother has two X chromosomes and each is equally likely to be passed on, the probability of the son inheriting the defective x chromosome is 1/2. Therefore, the probability that the son will inherit the disease is 1/2.
X-Linked Inheritance
X-linked inheritance refers to the pattern of genetic transmission of traits or diseases that are associated with genes located on the X chromosome. In this case, males (XY) are more likely to express X-linked recessive diseases because they have only one X chromosome. If that X chromosome carries a defective gene, they will exhibit the disease, while females (XX) can be carriers if they have one defective X and one normal X.
Probability in Genetics
Probability in genetics involves calculating the likelihood of inheriting specific traits based on the genetic makeup of the parents. In this scenario, the probability of a son inheriting the disease can be determined by analyzing the combinations of chromosomes contributed by each parent. The father's defective X chromosome and the mother's normal X chromosomes create a specific set of possible outcomes for their offspring.
Punnett Square
A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two parents. It helps visualize the possible combinations of alleles that offspring may inherit. In this case, a Punnett square can be used to illustrate the potential genetic combinations of the father with the defective X chromosome and the mother with two normal X chromosomes, allowing for a clear calculation of the probability of the son inheriting the disease.
