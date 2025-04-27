In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.





Social Networking In a Pew Research Center survey of Internet users, 3732 respondents say that they use social networking sites and 1380 respondents say that they do not use social networking sites. What is the probability that a randomly selected person uses a social networking site? Does that result suggest that it is likely (with a probability of 0.5 or greater) for someone to use social networking sites?