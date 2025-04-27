Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
5:45 minutes
Problem 4.1.25
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.
Social Networking In a Pew Research Center survey of Internet users, 3732 respondents say that they use social networking sites and 1380 respondents say that they do not use social networking sites. What is the probability that a randomly selected person uses a social networking site? Does that result suggest that it is likely (with a probability of 0.5 or greater) for someone to use social networking sites?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly selected person uses social networking sites. Probability is calculated as the ratio of favorable outcomes to the total number of outcomes.
Step 2: Identify the given data. The number of respondents who use social networking sites is 3732, and the number of respondents who do not use social networking sites is 1380. The total number of respondents is the sum of these two values.
Step 3: Calculate the total number of respondents. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>Total</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>3732</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>1380</mn></mrow></math>. This gives the total population surveyed.
Step 4: Calculate the probability of using social networking sites. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>Social</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>3732</mn></mrow><mrow><mi>Total</mi></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>. Substitute the total value calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Compare the calculated probability to 0.5. If the probability is greater than or equal to 0.5, it suggests that it is likely for someone to use social networking sites. Otherwise, it is unlikely.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it quantifies the chance that a randomly selected individual from a population uses social networking sites. The formula for calculating probability is the number of favorable outcomes divided by the total number of possible outcomes.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or respondents included in a survey or study. In this case, the total sample size is the sum of those who use social networking sites and those who do not, which is 5112 respondents. A larger sample size generally leads to more reliable and valid results, as it better represents the population being studied.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance indicates whether the results of a study are likely due to chance or if they reflect a true effect in the population. In this question, determining if the probability of using social networking sites is 0.5 or greater helps assess whether it is likely for a randomly selected person to use these sites. A probability of 0.5 or higher suggests a significant tendency towards using social networking.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice