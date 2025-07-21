In Exercises 4 and 5, determine whether the number is a parameter or a statistic. Explain your reasoning.
In 2021, the median annual salary of a first-year chemist was $58,700.
In Exercises 11 and 12, determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative, and determine the level of measurement of the data set.
The six top-earning states in 2019 by median household income are listed. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
1. Maryland 2. New Jersey 3. Hawaii
4. Massachusetts 5. Connecticut 6. Alaska
Which part of the survey described in Exercise 31 represents the descriptive branch of statistics? What conclusions might be drawn from the survey using inferential statistics?
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative, and determine the level of measurement of the data set. Explain your reasoning.
The numbers of employees at fast-food restaurants in a city are listed.
20 11 6 31 17 23 12 18 40 22 13 8 18 14 37 32 25 27 25 18
"Determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
For data at the interval level, you cannot calculate meaningful differences between data entries."
"Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain your reasoning.
Distances of track events"
"Determine the level of measurement of the data set. Explain your reasoning.
The top ten fiction hardcover books on The New York Times Best Sellers List based on sales in the week ending March 6, 2021, are listed. (Source: The New York Times)
1. Life After Death
2. The Four Winds
3. Klara and the Sun
4. Dark Sky
5. The Affair
6. The Midnight Library
7. The Lost Apothecary
8. The Vanishing Half
9. Infinite Country
10. A Court of Silver Flames"
"Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative, and determine the level of measurement of the data set.
The numbers of performances for the 10 longest-running original runs of Broadway shows as of March 15, 2020, are listed. (Source: Playbill)
13,370 9692 9302 7485 6836 6680 6137 5959 5758 5461"