"Determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
For data at the interval level, you cannot calculate meaningful differences between data entries."
"Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain your reasoning.
Distances of track events"
"Determine the level of measurement of the data set. Explain your reasoning.
The top ten fiction hardcover books on The New York Times Best Sellers List based on sales in the week ending March 6, 2021, are listed. (Source: The New York Times)
1. Life After Death
2. The Four Winds
3. Klara and the Sun
4. Dark Sky
5. The Affair
6. The Midnight Library
7. The Lost Apothecary
8. The Vanishing Half
9. Infinite Country
10. A Court of Silver Flames"
"Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative, and determine the level of measurement of the data set.
The numbers of performances for the 10 longest-running original runs of Broadway shows as of March 15, 2020, are listed. (Source: Playbill)
13,370 9692 9302 7485 6836 6680 6137 5959 5758 5461"
You collect the test scores of every other student in a class. Is this data set a population or sample?
A report shows the amount (in dollars) spent by each customer in a grocery store. Is this data set a population or sample?
46.5% of all registered voters in a country are registered democrats. Is this a parameter or a statistic?