"Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain your reasoning.
Distances of track events"
"Determine the level of measurement of the data set. Explain your reasoning.
The top ten fiction hardcover books on The New York Times Best Sellers List based on sales in the week ending March 6, 2021, are listed. (Source: The New York Times)
1. Life After Death
2. The Four Winds
3. Klara and the Sun
4. Dark Sky
5. The Affair
6. The Midnight Library
7. The Lost Apothecary
8. The Vanishing Half
9. Infinite Country
10. A Court of Silver Flames"
"Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative, and determine the level of measurement of the data set.
The numbers of performances for the 10 longest-running original runs of Broadway shows as of March 15, 2020, are listed. (Source: Playbill)
13,370 9692 9302 7485 6836 6680 6137 5959 5758 5461"
A study showed an association between intentional weight loss and a decreased risk of high blood pressure. Is it appropriate to infer from this study that weight loss causes a decreased risk of high blood pressure? Explain. (Source: European Association for the Study of Obesity)
In Problems 17–20, (b) by hand, compute the correlation coefficient, and (c) determine whether there is a linear relation between x and y.
[DATA] American Black Bears The American black bear (Ursus americanus) is one of eight bear species in the world. It is the smallest North American bear and the most common bear species on the planet. In 1969, Dr. Michael R. Pelton of the University of Tennessee initiated a long-term study of the population in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One aspect of the study was to develop a model that could be used to predict a bear’s weight (since it is not practical to weigh bears in the field). One variable thought to be related to weight is the length of the bear. The following data represent the lengths and weights of 12 American black bears.
a. Which variable is the explanatory variable based on the goals of the research?
b. Draw a scatter diagram of the data.
[DATA] Bear Markets A bear market in the stock market is defined as a condition in which the market declines by 20% or more over the course of at least two months. The following data represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) for a sample of bear markets.
a. Treating the length of the bear market as the explanatory variable, draw a scatter diagram of the data.