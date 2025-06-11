Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 7.1.6
Textbook Question
True or False? In Exercises 5–10, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
A statistical hypothesis is a statement about a sample.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a statistical hypothesis: A statistical hypothesis is a statement or claim about a population parameter (e.g., population mean, proportion, variance) rather than a sample.
Analyze the given statement: The problem claims that a statistical hypothesis is a statement about a sample.
Compare the definition with the statement: Since a statistical hypothesis pertains to the population and not the sample, the given statement is false.
Rewrite the statement to make it true: A statistical hypothesis is a statement about a population parameter, not a sample.
Conclude the reasoning: The corrected statement aligns with the definition of a statistical hypothesis, ensuring clarity and accuracy.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Statistical Hypothesis
A statistical hypothesis is a specific claim or assertion about a population parameter, such as a mean or proportion. It can be tested using statistical methods to determine its validity. Hypotheses are typically formulated in pairs: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (H1), which represents the effect or difference being tested.
Recommended video:
Population vs. Sample
In statistics, a population refers to the entire group of individuals or instances about which we seek to draw conclusions, while a sample is a subset of that population selected for analysis. Hypotheses are generally concerned with population parameters, not sample statistics, as they aim to infer characteristics of the whole population based on the sample data.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
True/False Statements in Statistics
In statistical exercises, determining the truth value of a statement often involves understanding the definitions and relationships between concepts. A statement can be true or false based on established statistical principles, and if false, it can be rewritten to reflect the correct understanding, such as clarifying that a statistical hypothesis pertains to a population rather than a sample.
Recommended video:
