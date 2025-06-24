Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:24 minutes
Problem 7.1.9
Textbook Question
True or False? In Exercises 5–10, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
A large P-value in a test will favor rejection of the null hypothesis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a P-value: The P-value in hypothesis testing measures the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the one observed, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Recall the decision rule for hypothesis testing: A small P-value (typically less than the significance level, α, such as 0.05) provides evidence to reject the null hypothesis. Conversely, a large P-value suggests insufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis.
Analyze the statement: The statement claims that a large P-value favors rejection of the null hypothesis. This contradicts the decision rule, as a large P-value indicates that the null hypothesis is likely true or that there is insufficient evidence to reject it.
Rewrite the statement as true: A correct version of the statement would be, 'A large P-value in a test suggests insufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis.'
Conclude: The original statement is false, and the corrected version clarifies the relationship between P-values and hypothesis testing decisions.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
P-value
The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of obtaining results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, while a larger P-value suggests weaker evidence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. Researchers aim to test this hypothesis against an alternative hypothesis, which posits that there is an effect or a difference. The outcome of the test will either lead to the rejection or failure to reject the null hypothesis based on the evidence provided by the data.
Recommended video:
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis, calculating a test statistic, and determining the P-value to assess the strength of evidence against the null hypothesis. The decision to reject or not reject the null hypothesis is made based on the P-value in relation to a predetermined significance level.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice