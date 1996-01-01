Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test: Videos & Practice Problems
Goodness of Fit Test Practice Problems
35 problems
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A candy company claims that their jelly beans are distributed equally among five colors. A sample of 100 jelly beans shows the following distribution: 18, 22, 20, 19, and 21. What is the expected frequency for each color if the claim is true?
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Chi-Square test statistic is calculated to be 5.991 with 2 degrees of freedom. If the critical value at a 0.05 significance level is 5.991, what is the conclusion?
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are tasked with determining if a new teaching method affects the distribution of grades in a class. What is the first step in designing a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test?
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why might a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test be inappropriate for testing the distribution of a variable with only two categories?