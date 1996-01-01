- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Stats Practice Problems
SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE A recent study conducted by Digital Trends surveyed 1895 high school students about their social media habits. Among the respondents, 47% said that they check their social media accounts during class.
a. What is the exact value that is 47% of 1895 survey respondents?
b. Could the result from part (a) be the actual number of survey subjects who said that they check their social media accounts during class? Why or why not?
A nutrition bar company advertised that its new product "reduces your daily calorie intake by 40% – 150%." What is wrong with this statement?
A fitness supplement company claimed in an advertisement that its new product "reduces your body fat percentage by 400%." What is wrong with this statement?
Determine the type of data represented by the following: The exact weights of randomly selected newborn babies in a hospital, born in one month.
In a health survey of 950 teenagers in a town, it was found that 74% of those surveyed believe that getting at least 8 hours of sleep each night is essential for good health. What is the population and sample in the survey? Determine whether the value of 74% is a statistic or a parameter.
5.2% out of 28,500 college students surveyed said they exercise daily, according to data from the National Fitness Association.
Which of the following is the level of measurement of the value 5.2%?
Identify whether the value given in the following statement is a statistic or a parameter.
"According to the National Education Bureau, there are 19.8 million students enrolled in colleges and universities."
Identify whether the value given in the following statement is a statistic or a parameter.
In a survey conducted by the Global Research Institute, a sample of university students was selected, and it was found that 65% of them use social media daily.
Determine whether the data given in the following analysis are from a discrete or continuous data set. While analyzing patient health data, a researcher records the time (sec) between consecutive heartbeats to study irregularities in heart rhythms.
In a survey of 25,000 college students, 62% reported that they spend more than three hours daily on their smartphones.
Identify the sample and population.
Determine whether the data given in the following analysis are from a discrete or continuous data set.
"A restaurant manager records the number of customers who order food at the restaurant each day."
"The total number of concert tickets sold by a famous singer"
Classify the nature of the above-mentioned data using one of the following descriptions:
Time in a 12-Hour Clock System:
Standard timekeeping in many countries follows a 12-hour clock system, where time is measured using hours from 1 to 12. After 12, the cycle repeats, distinguishing between AM and PM. For example, 3:00 AM and 3:00 PM represent different times but use the same hour value. What is the level of measurement of hours in a 12-hour clock system?
Selection of Students for a University Survey: A university conducted a study by selecting students from its on-campus health clinic. The students who visited the clinic during a particular week were invited to participate in a survey about their physical and mental well-being.
What type of sampling best describes how the subjects were chosen: simple random sample, systematic sample, convenience sample, stratified sample, or cluster sample? Does the sampling strategy seem to have a negative impact on the quality of the findings?
Study on Sleep Patterns and Academic Performance:
A study was conducted to examine the relationship between students’ sleep patterns and their academic performance. Researchers sent an online survey to 4,000 university students, asking about their average sleep duration and their most recent GPA. Out of the 4,000 students contacted, 850 responded to the survey.
Is this study an experiment or an observational study? Explain.
Presume that everyone who works in the marketing department of a corporation is included in the population. Describe how to obtain a sample of six employees so that the result is a ‘simple random sample’.
Presume that everyone who works in the marketing department of a corporation is included in the population. Describe how to obtain a sample of six employees so that the result is a ‘systematic sample’.
Presume that everyone who works in the marketing department of a corporation is included in the population. Describe how to obtain a sample of six employees so that the result is a ‘stratified sample’.
Presume that everyone who works in the marketing department of a corporation is included in the population. Describe how to obtain a sample of six employees so that the result is a ‘cluster sample’.
A survey of 25,000 adults found that 42% drink at least one cup of coffee per day.
Does the value of 42% represent a statistic or a parameter?
Identify which of these types of sampling is used below: random, systematic, convenience, stratified, or cluster. Researchers studying tree growth in a national forest measured the heights of trees by selecting sample locations at regular 15-meter intervals along a predefined path through the forest.
Identify which of these types of sampling is used: random, systematic, convenience, stratified, or cluster.
In a research study on consumer shopping habits, a total of 950 individuals were surveyed about their purchasing preferences, while another 4,500 shoppers were observed in various retail stores to analyze their buying behavior.
Identify the type of sampling method used: random, systematic, convenience, stratified, or cluster.
To study student academic performance, researchers divided a high school into four grade levels (9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th) and randomly selected 50 students from each grade to analyze their test scores.
Presume that everyone who works in the marketing department of a corporation is included in the population. Describe how to obtain a sample of six employees so that the result is a convenience sample.
Identify the observational study used in the following experiment.
Diabetes Study: Samples of individuals with and without diabetes were selected, and then researchers examined past medical records to inquire whether they had followed a low-sugar diet.
Identify the observational study used in the following experiment.
Caffeine Consumption Study: Researchers from a non-government organization want to determine the current rates of caffeine consumption among college students. They conduct a survey of 600 students from various universities.
Which of these designs is most suitable for the given experiment?
Blood Pressure Medication Study: A new drug is being tested to lower blood pressure. In a clinical trial, the blood pressure of each participant is measured before and after taking the medication.
Which of these designs is most suitable for the given experiment?
Flu Vaccine Study: A new flu vaccine is being tested in a clinical trial. Participants are randomly assigned to either receive the vaccine or a placebo, and the infection rates are later compared between the two groups.
In a national basketball league, there are 20 teams, each with an active roster of 15 players. The names of the teams are written on 20 index cards, shuffled, and one card is drawn. The sample consists of the 15 players on the active roster of the selected team. Is this an example of simple random sample or a random sample?