Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Stats Practice Problems
At a local health care center, 150 patients were randomly selected and their systolic blood pressures were recorded. The mean of measured values was then calculated by adding all the values and dividing them by 150. The result is 128 mmHg. Determine whether the value of 128 mmHg is a statistic or a parameter.
At a local Hospital, a researcher wants to study systolic blood pressure levels. The hospital provides a sample of 150 randomly selected systolic blood pressure readings. Does this sample constitute a voluntary response sample?
In a clinical trial at a local Hospital, some patients were given a new cholesterol-lowering drug, while others received a placebo. For the patients in this study, what is blinding?
A health magazine conducted an online survey asking, “Should people reduce their daily sugar intake?”
Of the 1320 respondents who chose to participate, 78% answered “yes”. What is wrong with this survey?
A health magazine conducted an online survey asking, “Should people reduce their daily sugar intake?”
Of the 1320 respondents who chose to participate, 78% answered “yes”. Is the value of 78% a statistic or a parameter?
A health magazine conducted an online survey asking, “Should people reduce their daily sugar intake?”
Of the 1320 respondents who chose to participate, 78% answered “yes.”
Does the survey constitute an observational study or an experiment?
Identify which type of sampling is used: random, systematic, convenience, stratified, or cluster.
In a study assessing the soil quality of farmland, researchers collected soil samples at regular intervals of 500 meters along designated survey routes.
Determine whether the study mentioned below is an experiment or an observational study and then identify a major problem with the study.
A researcher investigating how sleep deprivation affects driving performance selects 1200 participants and randomly assigns them to two groups. The first group of 600 individuals will drive on a public highway after a full night’s sleep, while the other group of 600 will drive on the same highway after remaining awake for 24 hours.
Determine whether the study mentioned below is an experiment or an observational study, and then identify a major problem with the study.
A research team conducted a study on the effectiveness of a new diet plan for weight loss. Initially, they tested the diet on 50 university students and received criticism for the limited sample. In response, they expanded the study to include 500 university students, all of whom followed the diet for three months.
A study found a strong correlation between the number of ice cream sales and the number of forest fires in a given year. Can we conclude that one of these two factors is causing the other?
Determine whether the following study is an experiment or an observational study and identify a significant issue with the study.
The effectiveness of a new fitness program was evaluated by randomly selecting 800 participants already enrolled in the program. The participants reported their weight both before starting and after completing the program.
Identify the term that best describes the type of sample in the following example.
A beverage company inspects every 200th bottle filled on the production line to ensure it contains exactly 500 mL of soda.
Identify the term that best describes the type of sample in the following example.
To analyze potential differences in study habits between undergraduate and graduate students, a university randomly surveys 300 undergraduate students and 300 graduate students.
Identify the term that best describes the type of sample in the following example.
A psychology student designs a questionnaire and distributes it only to other psychology students at their university.
A national public library has a large collection, with approximately 500,000 books, while another small local library may have around 12,500 books.
Is the number of books in different libraries discrete or continuous?
A large company has 85,420 employees, while a small business has only 12 employees.
What is the level of measurement for the number of employees in different companies?
If we randomly select 50 full-time employees from each department in a company, what type of sample is obtained?
If we randomly select two school districts and survey all of their teachers, what type of sample is obtained?
A new brand of fruit juice advertises that it contains “150% less sugar than regular soda” (based on nutritional data from a consumer study). What is incorrect about this claim?
In a recent survey about healthy eating habits, 62% of the 950 respondents stated that they regularly consume fruits and vegetables. What is the actual number of respondents who reported eating fruits and vegetables regularly?
In a survey about daily habits, 275 out of 1100 respondents stated that they exercise regularly. What percentage of respondents reported exercising regularly?
Identify the level of measurement for the given sample data (nominal, ordinal, interval, or ratio) and determine the sampling method used (random, systematic, convenience, stratified, or cluster).
A study selects 50 high school teachers at random from each of the 30 districts in a state and records their respective teaching subjects.
Below are the test scores of randomly selected high school students on a standardized mathematics exam. Determine the mean score. What is notable about these values?
Scores:
92, 85, 78, 88, 95, 81, 74, 89, 90, 99
The expression below is used to assess whether the average resting heart rate of adults significantly differs from the commonly accepted value of 72 beats per minute. Calculate the given value and round your answer to two decimal places.
The expression mentioned below is used to find the required sample size for estimating the proportion of adults who engage in regular exercise. Compute the value and round it to the nearest whole number.
A quick way to estimate the standard deviation of a sample is to take the range (the difference between the highest and lowest values) and divide it by 4. Using this method, what approximate standard deviation is obtained from the following test scores of randomly selected students?
Scores:
Scientific notations:
The given expression is intended to produce outcomes in the form of scientific notation. For instance, 2.45E6's result as shown by the calculator can be represented as 2,450,000. Solve (6)10 and present the outcome as an ordinary number, not in scientific notation.
Scientific notations:
The given expression is intended to produce outcomes in the form of scientific notation. For instance, 2.45E6's result as shown by the calculator can be represented as 2,450,000. Solve (0.3)12 and present the outcome as an ordinary number, not in scientific notation.
The listed newborn heights (cm) are all rounded to one decimal place. Before rounding, are the exact heights discrete data or continuous data?