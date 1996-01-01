- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Basic Concepts of Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
The following are the results from an experiment that examined the effect of a training program on test anxiety in students. The table summarizes data from participants after the final exam.
If student is randomly selected from the participants, what is the probability that the student participated in the training and reported high anxiety?
Approximately of households have regular access to high-speed internet. If you randomly select four households, is it significantly high to find that all four have internet access? Justify your answer.
A player puts into a slot machine and hits the jackpot. The machine displays a message saying, 'You win !' How much net profit did the player make from this spin?
At a casino, a player places a bet on a blackjack game. If the player wins, the payoff odds are to (meaning the player wins for every bet). If the player wins with a bet, what would be the total value of the winning ticket, including the original bet?
Let be the event that a student is enrolled in arts, and be the event that a student lives on campus. Supposing that students are chosen at random, what does represent?
Is equivalent to ?
A student conducted an experiment to test whether individuals could sense the outcome of a coin toss without seeing it. In each trial, the student flipped a fair coin and placed it under a cup. The participant then had to guess whether the coin showed heads or tails, without any visual clues. The experiment was repeated times, and participants guessed correctly times.
Given that the coin used was fair, what proportion of correct responses would be expected if the participants were just making random guesses?
If one day is randomly selected from a non-leap year, what is the probability that it falls in August?
A wellness organization surveyed adult participants about their exercise habits. Out of those surveyed, reported that they engage in physical activity at least three times a week.
Based on the survey findings, what is the probability of randomly choosing an adult who exercises at least three times per week?
A company tracked how many times in a week users opened their mobile app. The table below shows the number of times a user opened the app during the week, along with the associated values of .
Does the table describe a probability distribution?
A game show has a digital lock with a -digit code. Each digit ranges from to . A contestant pays to guess the correct code. If the exact sequence is guessed correctly, they win .
What is the probability of winning?
A researcher used regression analysis to study the relationship between the number of hours students studied and their final exam scores in a statistics course. The regression output below was generated using data from students. The model was then used to predict the exam score for a student who studied for hours. What is the predicted student's exam score?
A city planning department conducted a regression analysis to explore the relationship between the number of hotel rooms in a resort and the annual revenue generated (in millions of dollars).
The regression equation obtained from the data of resorts is .
i. What is the best predicted annual revenue for a resort that has rooms?
ii. Based on the regression model, do you think this prediction is likely to be accurate?
The following graph depicts the results of a survey recording the outcomes of thousands of college applications. If one application is randomly selected, what is the probability that it was waitlisted?
The following graph depicts the results of a survey recording the outcomes of thousands of college applications. If three applications are randomly selected, what is the probability that all three were accepted?
For a diagnostic test used to detect a disease, let represent that the patient has the disease and that the result is positive, indicating the disease is present. Describe the meaning of the notation .
In a random sample of people,
P(exactly have blood type O)
P( or more have blood type O)
i. Is having people with blood type O in a sample of considered a significantly high number?
ii. Which probability is relevant to answering that question?
In a security contest, participants guess a -digit code. Each digit ranges from to , digits can repeat, and the winning code is generated randomly. The random variable represents the number of digits guessed correctly in their appropriate positions.
The following table shows the probabilities of correctly guessing , , , , or digits:
Find the probability of getting exactly matches.
In a security contest, participants guess a -digit code. Each digit ranges from to , digits can repeat, and the winning code is generated randomly. The random variable represents the number of digits guessed correctly in their appropriate positions.
The following table shows the probabilities of correctly guessing , , , , or digits:
Find the probability of guessing or more digits.
In a mobile app security challenge, users must guess a randomly generated -digit access code. Each digit can range from to , and digits may repeat. The access code is generated randomly. Let the random variable represent the number of digits guessed correctly in their appropriate positions. The table below shows the probabilities of correctly guessing to digits:
Find the probability of getting exactly matches.
In a mobile app security challenge, users must guess a randomly generated -digit access code. Each digit can range from to , and digits may repeat. The access code is generated randomly.
Let the random variable represent the number of digits guessed correctly in their appropriate positions. The table below shows the probabilities of correctly guessing to digits:
Find the probability of getting or more matches.
In a prize box game, each player opens hidden compartments. The number of compartments that match a secret winning combination is recorded. Suppose that the probability of getting exactly correct matches is , and that the probability of getting or more correct matches is . Which of these probabilities should be used to decide whether getting matches is unusually high: the probability of exactly matches, or the probability of or more matches?
A game involves selecting three digits (from to with repetition allowed). The random variable represents the number of digits that match the winning numbers in the exact order. The probability distribution is given below:
Find the probability of getting exactly number matches.
A game involves selecting three digits (from to with repetition allowed). The random variable represents the number of digits that match the winning numbers in the exact order. The probability distribution is given below:
Find the probability of getting or fewer number matches.
A game involves selecting three digits (from to with repetition allowed). The random variable represents the number of digits that match the winning numbers in the exact order. Assume that the probability of getting or fewer matches is and the probability of getting exactly match is . Which probability is relevant for determining whether match is a significantly low number?
A game involves selecting three digits (from to with repetition allowed). The random variable represents the number of digits that match the winning numbers in the exact order. The probabilities are given below:
Using the provided information, determine whether 1 match is a significantly low number of matches. Explain your reasoning.
A study recorded the responses of office employees regarding headphone use and reports of ear discomfort. The results are summarized in the table below:
If one of the employees is randomly selected, what is the probability that the person reported experiencing ear discomfort?
Why is the following statement incorrect?
The probability of winning a lottery ticket is .