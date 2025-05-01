Hypothesis Test with Known σ
a. How do the results from Example 1 in this section change if σ is known to be 1.99240984 g? Does the knowledge of σ have much of an effect on the results of this hypothesis test?
Hypothesis Test with Known σ
a. How do the results from Example 1 in this section change if σ is known to be 1.99240984 g? Does the knowledge of σ have much of an effect on the results of this hypothesis test?
Randomization: Testing a Claim About a Mean
In Exercises 9–12, use the randomization procedure for the indicated exercise.
Section 8-3, Exercise 21 “Lead in Medicine”
Randomization: Testing a Claim About a Mean
In Exercises 9–12, use the randomization procedure for the indicated exercise.
Section 8-3, Exercise 23 “Cell Phone Radiation”
Hypothesis Test for Lightning Deaths Refer to the sample data given in Cumulative Review Exercise 1 and consider those data to be a random sample of annual lightning deaths from recent years. Use those data with a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the mean number of annual lightning deaths is less than the mean of 72.6 deaths from the 1980s. If the mean is now lower than in the past, identify one of the several factors that could explain the decline.
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Better Tips by Giving Candy An experiment was conducted to determine whether giving candy to dining parties resulted in greater tips. The mean tip percentages and standard deviations are given below along with the sample sizes (based on data from “Sweetening the Till: The Use of Candy to Increase Restaurant Tipping,” by Strohmetz et al., Journal of Applied Social Psychology, Vol. 32, No. 2).
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that giving candy does result in greater tips.
[Image]
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Readability of Font On a Computer Screen The statistics shown below were obtained from a standard test of readability of fonts on a computer screen (based on data from “Reading on the Computer Screen: Does Font Type Have Effects on Web Text Readability?” by Ali et al., International Education Studies, Vol. 6, No. 3). Reading speed and accuracy were combined into a readability performance score (x), where a higher score represents better font readability.
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that there is no significant difference in readability between Roman and Arial fonts.
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Color and Cognition Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted a study to investigate the effects of color on cognitive tasks. Words were displayed on a computer screen with background colors of red and blue. Results from scores on a test of word recall are given below. Higher scores correspond to greater word recall.
c. Does the background color appear to have an effect on word recall scores? If so, which color appears to be associated with higher word memory recall scores?
" style="max-width: 100%; white-space-collapse: preserve;" width="440">
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Color and Creativity Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted trials to investigate the effects of color on creativity. Subjects with a red background were asked to think of creative uses for a brick; other subjects with a blue background were given the same task. Responses were scored by a panel of judges and results from scores of creativity are given below. Higher scores correspond to more creativity. The researchers make the claim that “blue enhances performance on a creative task.”
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that blue enhances performance on a creative task.
" style="" width="460">
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Magnet Treatment of Pain People spend around $5 billion annually for the purchase of magnets used to treat a wide variety of pains. Researchers conducted a study to determine whether magnets are effective in treating back pain. Pain was measured using the visual analog scale, and the results given below are among the results obtained in the study (based on data from “Bipolar Permanent Magnets for the Treatment of Chronic Lower Back Pain: A Pilot Study,” by Collacott, Zimmerman, White, and Rindone, Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 283, No. 10). Higher scores correspond to greater pain levels.
c. Does it appear that magnets are effective in treating back pain? Is it valid to argue that magnets might appear to be effective if the sample sizes are larger?
" style="max-width: 100%; white-space-collapse: preserve;" width="550">
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Bicycle Commuting A researcher used two different bicycles to commute to work. One bicycle was steel and weighed 30.0 lb; the other was carbon and weighed 20.9 lb. The commuting times (minutes) were recorded with the results shown below (based on data from “Bicycle Weights and Commuting Time,” by Jeremy Groves, British Medical Journal).
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the mean commuting time with the heavier bicycle is the same as the mean commuting time with the lighter bicycle.
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Queues Listed on the next page are waiting times (seconds) of observed cars at a Delaware inspection station. The data from two waiting lines are real observations, and the data from the single waiting line are modeled from those real observations. These data are from Data Set 30 “Queues” in Appendix B. The data were collected by the author.
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that cars in two queues have a mean waiting time equal to that of cars in a single queue.
No Variation in a Sample An experiment was conducted to test the effects of alcohol. Researchers measured the breath alcohol levels for a treatment group of people who drank ethanol and another group given a placebo. The results are given below (based on data from “Effects of Alcohol Intoxication on Risk Taking, Strategy, and Error Rate in Visuomotor Performance,” by Streufert et al., Journal of Applied Psychology, Vol. 77, No. 4). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the two sample groups come from populations with the same mean.
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Measured and Reported Weights Listed below are measured and reported weights (lb) of random female subjects (from Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” in Appendix B).
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that for females, the measured weights tend to be higher than the reported weights.
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Do Men Talk Less than Women? Listed below are word counts of males and females in couple relationships (from Data Set 14 “Word Counts” in Appendix B).
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that men talk less than women.
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
The Freshman 15 The “Freshman 15” refers to the belief that college students gain 15 lb (or 6.8 kg) during their freshman year. Listed below are weights (kg) of randomly selected male college freshmen (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B). The weights were measured in September and later in April.
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that for the population of freshman male college students, the weights in September are less than the weights in the following April.