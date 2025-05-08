Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.2.18a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Queues Listed on the next page are waiting times (seconds) of observed cars at a Delaware inspection station. The data from two waiting lines are real observations, and the data from the single waiting line are modeled from those real observations. These data are from Data Set 30 “Queues” in Appendix B. The data were collected by the author.
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that cars in two queues have a mean waiting time equal to that of cars in a single queue.
Step 1: State the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis is H₀: μ₁ = μ₂ = μ₃, which means the mean waiting times for cars in two queues and a single queue are equal. The alternative hypothesis is H₁: At least one mean waiting time is different.
Step 2: Identify the significance level (α). The problem specifies a significance level of 0.01, which will be used to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 3: Calculate the sample means and sample standard deviations for each group (Two Lines and One Line). Use the provided data to compute these values. For each group, calculate the mean using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mi>μ</mi> <mo>=</mo> <mfrac> <mrow> <mo>∑</mo> <mi>x</mi> </mrow> <mi>n</mi> </mfrac> </mrow> </math>, and the standard deviation using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mi>s</mi> <mo>=</mo> <msqrt> <mfrac> <mrow> <mo>∑</mo> <mo>(</mo> <mi>x</mi> <mo>-</mo> <mi>μ</mi> <msup> <mo>)</mo> <mn>2</mn> </msup> </mrow> <mo>(</mo> <mi>n</mi> <mo>-</mo> <mn>1</mn> <mo>)</mo> </mfrac> </msqrt> </mrow> </math>.
Step 4: Perform a one-way ANOVA test to compare the means of the three groups. Use the formula for the F-statistic: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mi>F</mi> <mo>=</mo> <mfrac> <mrow> <mi>MS</mi> <sub> <mi>between</mi> </sub> </mrow> <mrow> <mi>MS</mi> <sub> <mi>within</mi> </sub> </mrow> </mfrac> </mrow> </math>, where MS_between is the mean square between groups and MS_within is the mean square within groups.
Step 5: Compare the calculated F-statistic to the critical value from the F-distribution table at α = 0.01 with the appropriate degrees of freedom. If the F-statistic exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
