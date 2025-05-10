Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Problem 9.2.13a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Bicycle Commuting A researcher used two different bicycles to commute to work. One bicycle was steel and weighed 30.0 lb; the other was carbon and weighed 20.9 lb. The commuting times (minutes) were recorded with the results shown below (based on data from “Bicycle Weights and Commuting Time,” by Jeremy Groves, British Medical Journal).
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the mean commuting time with the heavier bicycle is the same as the mean commuting time with the lighter bicycle.
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). H₀: The mean commuting time with the heavier bicycle is equal to the mean commuting time with the lighter bicycle (μ₁ = μ₂). H₁: The mean commuting time with the heavier bicycle is not equal to the mean commuting time with the lighter bicycle (μ₁ ≠ μ₂). This is a two-tailed test.
Step 2: Identify the sample statistics provided in the problem. For the heavier bicycle: n₁ = 30, x̄₁ = 107.8, s₁ = 4.9. For the lighter bicycle: n₂ = 26, x̄₂ = 108.4, s₂ = 6.3.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for a two-sample t-test for independent samples: t = (x̄₁ - x̄₂) / √((s₁²/n₁) + (s₂²/n₂)). Substitute the values for x̄₁, x̄₂, s₁, s₂, n₁, and n₂ into the formula.
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) using the formula: df = min(n₁ - 1, n₂ - 1). In this case, df = min(30 - 1, 26 - 1) = 25. Use this df to find the critical t-value from Table A-3 or technology for a two-tailed test at a significance level of 0.05.
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-value. If the absolute value of the calculated t-value exceeds the critical t-value, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the result in the context of the problem.
