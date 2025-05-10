In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)





Bicycle Commuting A researcher used two different bicycles to commute to work. One bicycle was steel and weighed 30.0 lb; the other was carbon and weighed 20.9 lb. The commuting times (minutes) were recorded with the results shown below (based on data from “Bicycle Weights and Commuting Time,” by Jeremy Groves, British Medical Journal).





a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the mean commuting time with the heavier bicycle is the same as the mean commuting time with the lighter bicycle.



