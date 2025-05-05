Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:39 minutes
Problem 9.2.27
Textbook Question
No Variation in a Sample An experiment was conducted to test the effects of alcohol. Researchers measured the breath alcohol levels for a treatment group of people who drank ethanol and another group given a placebo. The results are given below (based on data from “Effects of Alcohol Intoxication on Risk Taking, Strategy, and Error Rate in Visuomotor Performance,” by Streufert et al., Journal of Applied Psychology, Vol. 77, No. 4). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the two sample groups come from populations with the same mean.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the two sample groups come from populations with the same mean (μ₁ = μ₂). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the two sample groups come from populations with different means (μ₁ ≠ μ₂).
Step 2: Determine the appropriate statistical test. Since we are comparing the means of two independent groups, and the standard deviation for the placebo group is zero (s₂ = 0), this suggests no variation in the placebo group. A t-test for independent samples may not be appropriate due to the lack of variability in one group. Instead, consider using a non-parametric test like the Mann-Whitney U test or consult the assumptions of the t-test.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic. If using a t-test, the formula for the test statistic is: t = (x̄₁ - x̄₂) / sqrt((s₁²/n₁) + (s₂²/n₂)). Substitute the given values: x̄₁ = 0.049, x̄₂ = 0.000, s₁ = 0.015, s₂ = 0.000, n₁ = 22, n₂ = 22. Note that s₂ = 0 will affect the calculation.
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom. For a t-test, the degrees of freedom can be calculated using the formula: df = n₁ + n₂ - 2. Substitute the values: n₁ = 22, n₂ = 22.
Step 5: Compare the test statistic to the critical value or p-value at the 0.05 significance level. If the test statistic exceeds the critical value or the p-value is less than 0.05, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that assumes no effect or difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that suggests a significant effect or difference. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the mean breath alcohol levels of the treatment and placebo groups are equal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level
The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. A common significance level is 0.05, which indicates a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. In this experiment, using a 0.05 significance level means that if the p-value obtained from the test is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis can be rejected, suggesting a significant difference between the groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
T-test for Independent Samples
A t-test for independent samples is used to compare the means of two groups to determine if they are statistically different from each other. This test takes into account the sample sizes, means, and standard deviations of both groups. Given the data provided, the t-test will help assess whether the observed difference in breath alcohol levels between the treatment and placebo groups is significant, based on the calculated t-statistic and corresponding p-value.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice