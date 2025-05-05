Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that assumes no effect or difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that suggests a significant effect or difference. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the mean breath alcohol levels of the treatment and placebo groups are equal.

Significance Level The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. A common significance level is 0.05, which indicates a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. In this experiment, using a 0.05 significance level means that if the p-value obtained from the test is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis can be rejected, suggesting a significant difference between the groups.