Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.2.6a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Readability of Font On a Computer Screen The statistics shown below were obtained from a standard test of readability of fonts on a computer screen (based on data from “Reading on the Computer Screen: Does Font Type Have Effects on Web Text Readability?” by Ali et al., International Education Studies, Vol. 6, No. 3). Reading speed and accuracy were combined into a readability performance score (x), where a higher score represents better font readability.
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that there is no significant difference in readability between Roman and Arial fonts.
1
Step 1: Identify the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no significant difference in readability between Roman and Arial fonts, i.e., μ₁ = μ₂. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that there is a significant difference, i.e., μ₁ ≠ μ₂.
Step 2: Determine the test statistic formula. Since the population standard deviations are not assumed to be equal, use the two-sample t-test formula: t = (x̄₁ - x̄₂) / √((s₁²/n₁) + (s₂²/n₂)), where x̄₁ and x̄₂ are the sample means, s₁ and s₂ are the sample standard deviations, and n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes.
Step 3: Calculate the degrees of freedom (df). Use the formula for approximate degrees of freedom: df = ((s₁²/n₁ + s₂²/n₂)²) / (((s₁²/n₁)² / (n₁ - 1)) + ((s₂²/n₂)² / (n₂ - 1))). Round down to the nearest integer.
Step 4: Determine the critical t-value. Using the significance level α = 0.05 and the calculated degrees of freedom, find the critical t-value from a t-distribution table or technology. For a two-tailed test, divide α by 2 to find the critical values for both tails.
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-statistic to the critical t-value. If the absolute value of the t-statistic exceeds the critical t-value, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is no significant difference in readability between Roman and Arial fonts.
