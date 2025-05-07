Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:52 minutes
Problem 9.2.10a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Color and Creativity Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted trials to investigate the effects of color on creativity. Subjects with a red background were asked to think of creative uses for a brick; other subjects with a blue background were given the same task. Responses were scored by a panel of judges and results from scores of creativity are given below. Higher scores correspond to more creativity. The researchers make the claim that “blue enhances performance on a creative task.”
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that blue enhances performance on a creative task.
Video duration:6m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample statistics to determine whether to reject H0 in favor of H1. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that there is no difference in creativity scores between the red and blue backgrounds, while the alternative would claim that the blue background enhances creativity.
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level
The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether a result is statistically significant. In this scenario, a significance level of 0.01 indicates that there is a 1% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. This level is used to assess the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis, with lower values indicating a stricter criterion for significance.
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Independent Samples t-Test
An independent samples t-test is a statistical test used to compare the means of two independent groups to determine if there is a significant difference between them. In this case, the test will compare the creativity scores of subjects with red and blue backgrounds. The test accounts for sample sizes, means, and standard deviations to calculate a t-statistic, which is then compared to a critical value based on the chosen significance level.
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
