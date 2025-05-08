Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
7:03 minutes
Problem 9.2.11c
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Magnet Treatment of Pain People spend around $5 billion annually for the purchase of magnets used to treat a wide variety of pains. Researchers conducted a study to determine whether magnets are effective in treating back pain. Pain was measured using the visual analog scale, and the results given below are among the results obtained in the study (based on data from “Bipolar Permanent Magnets for the Treatment of Chronic Lower Back Pain: A Pilot Study,” by Collacott, Zimmerman, White, and Rindone, Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 283, No. 10). Higher scores correspond to greater pain levels.
c. Does it appear that magnets are effective in treating back pain? Is it valid to argue that magnets might appear to be effective if the sample sizes are larger?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or paired in any way. In this context, the magnet treatment and sham treatment groups are independent, meaning the results from one group do not influence the other. This is crucial for statistical tests that compare means, as it ensures that the observations in one sample do not affect the observations in the other.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Visual Analog Scale (VAS)
The Visual Analog Scale (VAS) is a measurement instrument used to assess subjective characteristics or attitudes that cannot be directly measured. In this study, it is used to quantify pain levels, where higher scores indicate greater pain. Understanding how VAS works is essential for interpreting the results of the study and determining the effectiveness of the treatments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. In this scenario, researchers would formulate a null hypothesis (e.g., magnets have no effect on pain) and an alternative hypothesis (e.g., magnets reduce pain). The results from the independent samples will be analyzed to determine if there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis, which is critical for concluding the effectiveness of the magnet treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice