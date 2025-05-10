Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:35 minutes
Problem 8.CR.4
Textbook Question
Hypothesis Test for Lightning Deaths Refer to the sample data given in Cumulative Review Exercise 1 and consider those data to be a random sample of annual lightning deaths from recent years. Use those data with a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the mean number of annual lightning deaths is less than the mean of 72.6 deaths from the 1980s. If the mean is now lower than in the past, identify one of the several factors that could explain the decline.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). The null hypothesis is H₀: μ = 72.6, which states that the mean number of annual lightning deaths is equal to 72.6. The alternative hypothesis is Hₐ: μ < 72.6, which states that the mean number of annual lightning deaths is less than 72.6.
Step 2: Identify the significance level (α). The problem specifies a significance level of 0.01, which means there is a 1% risk of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic. Use the formula for the t-test statistic: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mi>x̄</mi>−<mi>μ</mi></mrow><mrow><mfrac><mi>s</mi><msqrt><mi>n</mi></msqrt></mfrac></mrow></mfrac></math>, where <mi>x̄</mi> is the sample mean, <mi>μ</mi> is the population mean (72.6), <mi>s</mi> is the sample standard deviation, and <mi>n</mi> is the sample size.
Step 4: Determine the critical value. Using a t-distribution table or statistical software, find the critical t-value for a one-tailed test with a significance level of 0.01 and degrees of freedom (df = n - 1).
Step 5: Compare the test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is less than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. If the null hypothesis is rejected, consider factors such as improved weather forecasting, better public awareness, or advancements in lightning safety measures as potential explanations for the decline in lightning deaths.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0 in favor of H1. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the mean number of annual lightning deaths is equal to 72.6, while the alternative hypothesis would claim it is less than 72.6.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level
The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether the results of a hypothesis test are statistically significant. A significance level of 0.01 indicates that there is a 1% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none (Type I error). In this scenario, it means that the test will only reject the null hypothesis if the evidence against it is very strong, reflecting a high standard for evidence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Mean Comparison
Mean comparison involves evaluating the average values of two or more groups to determine if they differ significantly. In this context, the mean number of annual lightning deaths from the recent sample is compared to the historical mean of 72.6 deaths. If the sample mean is significantly lower, it may suggest a decline in lightning deaths, prompting further investigation into potential factors contributing to this change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice