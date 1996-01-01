Explain the procedure for testing a hypothesis using the P-value Approach. What is the criterion for judging whether to reject the null hypothesis?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs correctly represent a valid null hypothesis and its corresponding alternative hypothesis for testing whether the mean of a population is equal to ?
A
Null hypothesis: ; Alternative hypothesis:
B
Null hypothesis: ; Alternative hypothesis:
C
Null hypothesis: ; Alternative hypothesis:
D
Null hypothesis: ; Alternative hypothesis:
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the null hypothesis (denoted as \(H_0\)) is a statement of no effect or no difference, and it usually includes an equality (e.g., \(\mu = 50\)).
Recognize that the alternative hypothesis (denoted as \(H_a\) or \(H_1\)) represents what you want to test for, and it is typically an inequality (e.g., \(\mu \neq 50\), \(\mu > 50\), or \(\mu < 50\)).
For testing whether the mean of a population is equal to 50, the null hypothesis should state that the mean is exactly 50: \(H_0: \mu = 50\).
The alternative hypothesis should state that the mean is not equal to 50, which is the two-sided alternative: \(H_a: \mu \neq 50\).
Therefore, the valid pair of hypotheses for this test is: Null hypothesis \(H_0: \mu = 50\) and Alternative hypothesis \(H_a: \mu \neq 50\).
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
