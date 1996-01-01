Suppose you conduct a two-tailed hypothesis test at the significance level and obtain a test statistic of . Which of the following best describes the result of the test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when conducting hypothesis testing with independent samples?
A
The populations from which the samples are drawn should ideally be distributed, especially for small sample sizes.
B
The observations within each sample must be independent of each other.
C
The two samples must have sample sizes.
D
The samples must be randomly selected from their respective populations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the assumptions of hypothesis testing with independent samples. These typically include: the populations should be normally distributed (especially important for small samples), observations within each sample must be independent, and samples should be randomly selected from their populations.
Step 2: Recognize that equal sample sizes are not a strict requirement for conducting hypothesis tests with independent samples. While equal sizes can simplify calculations and improve power, many tests (like the two-sample t-test) can handle unequal sample sizes.
Step 3: Review each statement given in the problem and compare it against the standard assumptions: (a) normality of populations, (b) independence of observations within samples, (c) equal sample sizes, and (d) random sampling.
Step 4: Identify that the statement 'The two samples must have equal sample sizes' is not true as a general requirement for hypothesis testing with independent samples.
Step 5: Conclude that the other statements are true assumptions or conditions necessary for valid hypothesis testing, while equal sample sizes are not mandatory.
