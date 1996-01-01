When conducting a significance test in practice, how should you choose the level?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes the steps for testing a hypothesis using the -value approach, including verifying the requirements of the test?
A
Calculate the -value, state the null hypothesis, verify the requirements, and then always reject the null hypothesis if the -value is less than .
B
Verify the requirements, state the alternative hypothesis only, calculate the test statistic, and accept the null hypothesis if the -value is greater than the significance level.
C
State the hypotheses, skip verifying requirements, calculate the -value, and always accept the alternative hypothesis if the -value is less than the significance level.
D
State the null and alternative hypotheses, verify the requirements of the test, calculate the test statistic and -value, compare the -value to the significance level, and make a decision to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: State the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)). The null hypothesis usually represents the status quo or no effect, while the alternative represents what you want to test for.
Step 2: Verify the requirements or assumptions of the test. This may include checking conditions such as sample size, normality, independence, or equal variances, depending on the test being used.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic based on your sample data. The test statistic measures how far your sample data deviates from what is expected under the null hypothesis.
Step 4: Calculate the p-value, which is the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the one calculated, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Step 5: Compare the p-value to the significance level (\(\alpha\)). If the p-value is less than or equal to \(\alpha\), reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
