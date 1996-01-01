In the context of hypothesis testing, when is it appropriate to use the -test for paired differences?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following accurately describes a hypothesis test?
A
A procedure used to make decisions or inferences about based on
B
A method for calculating the of a using only
C
A process for graphing without making any inferences
D
A technique for collecting from every member of a
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a hypothesis test is a statistical procedure used to make decisions or draw conclusions about population parameters based on sample data.
Recognize that hypothesis testing involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (\[H_0\]) and the alternative hypothesis (\[H_a\]).
Use sample data to calculate a test statistic, which measures how far the sample data deviates from what is expected under the null hypothesis.
Compare the test statistic to a critical value or use a p-value to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Conclude that hypothesis testing is not about calculating means, graphing data without inference, or collecting data from every population member, but about making informed decisions based on sample evidence.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a required assumption for using the two-sample test of means?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after analyzing the sample data?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In hypothesis testing, what are the two types of hypotheses that are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would result in a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis ?
2
views
