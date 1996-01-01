Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement for regression analysis?
A
The independent variable must be normally distributed.
B
The relationship between variables must be linear.
C
The residuals should be independent of each other.
D
The residuals should have constant variance .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that regression analysis has several key assumptions to ensure valid results. These assumptions relate to the nature of the relationship between variables and the behavior of residuals (errors).
Recall that one important assumption is that the relationship between the independent variable(s) and the dependent variable must be linear. This means the model should correctly capture the linear trend in the data.
Another assumption is that the residuals (differences between observed and predicted values) should be independent of each other, meaning no autocorrelation exists among errors.
Also, the residuals should have constant variance across all levels of the independent variable(s), a property known as homoscedasticity. This ensures that the spread of errors is consistent.
Note that the independent variable itself does not need to be normally distributed. Normality is an assumption related to the residuals (errors) for inference purposes, not the independent variables.
