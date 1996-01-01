Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a population proportion?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct first step in hypothesis testing?
A
State the null and alternative hypotheses
B
Calculate the test statistic
C
Determine the p-value
D
Draw a conclusion based on the results
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that hypothesis testing begins with formulating two competing statements: the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)).
The null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) typically represents the status quo or no effect, while the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) represents the claim you want to test.
Clearly state these hypotheses in a way that they are mutually exclusive and cover all possible outcomes.
After stating the hypotheses, the next steps involve collecting data, calculating the test statistic, determining the p-value, and finally drawing a conclusion.
Therefore, the correct first step in hypothesis testing is to state the null and alternative hypotheses.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after analyzing the sample data?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hypotheses is not an appropriate form for an alternative hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In a hypothesis test, if the computed -value is less than , there is very strong evidence to:
6
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations