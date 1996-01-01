Which of the following is not a conclusion of the central limit theorem?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a population proportion?
A
The normal approximation can be used only if both and are at least 5.
B
The null hypothesis always states that the population proportion is less than a specific value.
C
The sample should be randomly selected from the population.
D
The test statistic is calculated using the hypothesized population proportion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: When testing a claim about a population proportion, certain conditions and definitions must be met to ensure the validity of the test.
Recall the condition for using the normal approximation in proportion tests: Both \(n \hat{p}\) and \(n - n \hat{p}\) (where \(n\) is the sample size and \(\hat{p}\) is the hypothesized population proportion) should be at least 5 to justify the approximation to the normal distribution.
Remember the role of the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)): It typically states that the population proportion is equal to a specific value, not less than or greater than. Inequalities are usually part of the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)).
Confirm that the sample should be randomly selected to ensure that the results are representative and the inference is valid.
Note that the test statistic for a proportion test is calculated using the hypothesized population proportion from the null hypothesis, not the sample proportion.
