Which of the following are assumptions required for conducting a significance test for a population proportion?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
A
The sample size used in the study
B
The value of the test statistic compared to the critical value
C
The significance level chosen before the test
D
The p-value calculated from the sample data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in hypothesis testing, decisions are made based on specific criteria related to the test statistic, significance level, and p-value.
Recall that the significance level \(\alpha\) is chosen before conducting the test and represents the threshold for rejecting the null hypothesis.
Recognize that the test statistic is calculated from the sample data and compared to a critical value to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Know that the p-value is computed from the sample data and compared to the significance level to help make the decision.
Identify that while sample size affects the power and reliability of the test, it is not a direct criterion used to make the decision in hypothesis testing.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the formula for the test statistic used in a test of paired samples?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is . If your significance level is = , what can you conclude?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a population proportion?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct sequence of steps in hypothesis testing for determining if two population means are similar?
2
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations