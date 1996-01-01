Which of the following is an assumption required to use the two-sample test of means (-test for independent samples)?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after performing the test?
A
Increase the sample size or decrease the sample size
B
Prove the is true or prove it is false
C
Reject the or fail to reject the
D
Accept the or accept the
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in hypothesis testing, we start with a null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and an alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)).
After collecting data and performing the test, we use a test statistic and compare it to a critical value or use a p-value to make a decision.
The two possible decisions are: either to reject the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) if the evidence is strong enough, or to fail to reject the null hypothesis if the evidence is not sufficient.
Note that we never 'accept' the null hypothesis; failing to reject it means we do not have enough evidence against it.
Therefore, the correct phrasing of the decisions after hypothesis testing is: 'Reject the null hypothesis' or 'Fail to reject the null hypothesis.'
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In hypothesis testing, what are the two types of hypotheses that are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a principle of making inferences from dependent samples?
2
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations