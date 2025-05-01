Robust Explain what is meant by the statements that the t test for a claim about μ is robust, but the (chi)^2 test for a claim about σ is not robust.
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Heights of Presidents A popular theory is that presidential candidates have an advantage if they are taller than their main opponents. Listed are heights (cm) of presidents along with the heights of their main opponents (from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B).
a. Use the sample data with a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that for the population of heights of presidents and their main opponents, the differences have a mean greater than 0 cm.16views
The Freshman 15 The “Freshman 15” refers to the belief that college students gain 15 lb (or 6.8 kg) during their freshman year. Listed below are weights (kg) of randomly selected male college freshmen (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B). The weights were measured in September and later in April.
c. What do you conclude about the Freshman 15 belief?10views
The Freshman 15 The “Freshman 15” refers to the belief that college students gain 15 lb (or 6.8 kg) during their freshman year. Listed below are weights (kg) of randomly selected male college freshmen (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B). The weights were measured in September and later in April.
b. Construct the confidence interval that could be used for the hypothesis test described in part (a). What feature of the confidence interval leads to the same conclusion reached in part (a)?14views
The Freshman 15 The “Freshman 15” refers to the belief that college students gain 15 lb (or 6.8 kg) during their freshman year. Listed below are weights (kg) of randomly selected male college freshmen (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B). The weights were measured in September and later in April.
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that for the population of freshman male college students, the weights in September are less than the weights in the following April.17views
Do Men Talk Less than Women? Listed below are word counts of males and females in couple relationships (from Data Set 14 “Word Counts” in Appendix B).
b. Construct the confidence interval that could be used for the hypothesis test described in part (a). What feature of the confidence interval leads to the same conclusion reached in part (a)?9views
Do Men Talk Less than Women? Listed below are word counts of males and females in couple relationships (from Data Set 14 “Word Counts” in Appendix B).
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that men talk less than women.16views
Measured and Reported Weights Listed below are measured and reported weights (lb) of random female subjects (from Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” in Appendix B).
b. Construct the confidence interval that could be used for the hypothesis test described in part (a). What feature of the confidence interval leads to the same conclusion reached in part (a)?11views
Hypotheses and Conclusions Refer to the hypothesis test described in Exercise 1.
b. If the P-value for the test is reported as “less than 0.001,” what should we conclude about the original claim?8views
Hypotheses and Conclusions Refer to the hypothesis test described in Exercise 1.
a. Identify the null hypothesis and the alternative hypothesis.13views
Lightning Deaths The graph in Cumulative Review Exercise 5 was created by using data consisting of 242 male deaths from lightning strikes and 64 female deaths from lightning strikes. Assume that these data are randomly selected lightning deaths and proceed to test the claim that the proportion of male deaths is greater than . Use a 0.01 significance level. Any explanation for the result?14views
Degrees of Freedom In Exercise 20 “Blanking Out on Tests,” using the “smaller of n1-1 and n2-1” for the number of degrees of freedom results in df=15 Find the number of degrees of freedom using Formula 9-1. In general, how are hypothesis tests and confidence intervals affected by using Formula 9-1 instead of the “smaller of n1-1 and n2-1 ”?14views
Job Search A Gallup poll of 195,600 employees showed that 51% of them were actively searching for new jobs. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the majority of employees are searching for new jobs15views
Type I Error and Type II Error
a. In general, what is a type I error? In general, what is a type II error?17views
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Better Tips by Giving Candy An experiment was conducted to determine whether giving candy to dining parties resulted in greater tips. The mean tip percentages and standard deviations are given below along with the sample sizes (based on data from “Sweetening the Till: The Use of Candy to Increase Restaurant Tipping,” by Strohmetz et al., Journal of Applied Social Psychology, Vol. 32, No. 2).
b. Construct the confidence interval suitable for testing the claim in part (a).12views