Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true about -values in hypothesis testing?
A
A -value represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
B
If the -value is less than the significance level, we reject the null hypothesis.
C
A small -value indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis.
D
A -value tells us the probability that the null hypothesis is true.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a p-value. A p-value is the probability of obtaining a test statistic at least as extreme as the one observed, assuming the null hypothesis is true. This means it measures how compatible the data is with the null hypothesis.
Step 2: Recognize the decision rule in hypothesis testing. If the p-value is less than the chosen significance level (\$\alpha\$), we reject the null hypothesis because the observed data is unlikely under the null hypothesis.
Step 3: Interpret what a small p-value means. A small p-value indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, suggesting that the observed data is unlikely to have occurred if the null hypothesis were true.
Step 4: Identify the incorrect statement. The statement that a p-value tells us the probability that the null hypothesis is true is incorrect because the p-value assumes the null hypothesis is true and does not provide the probability of the hypothesis itself.
Step 5: Summarize that p-values do not measure the probability of the null hypothesis being true or false; rather, they measure the probability of the observed data under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true.
