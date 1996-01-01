Suppose you conduct a two-tailed hypothesis test at the significance level and obtain a test statistic of . What is the correct conclusion?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would result in the null hypothesis and the alternative hypothesis ?
A
A researcher wants to test if the average score is exactly .
B
A researcher wants to test if the average score is not equal to .
C
A researcher wants to test if the average score is less than .
D
A researcher wants to test if the average score is greater than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of hypothesis testing: the null hypothesis (\$H_0\$) usually represents the status quo or a statement of equality, while the alternative hypothesis (\$H_a\$) represents what you want to test or prove.
Identify the null hypothesis given: \$H_0: \mu = 38\$. This means the researcher assumes the average score is 38 unless evidence suggests otherwise.
Look at the alternative hypothesis given: \$H_a: \mu < 38\$. This indicates the researcher is testing if the average score is less than 38.
Match the alternative hypothesis to the research question: if the researcher wants to test whether the average score is less than 38, the alternative hypothesis should be \$\mu < 38\$, and the null hypothesis remains \$\mu = 38\$.
Therefore, the scenario that fits \$H_0: \mu = 38\$ and \$H_a: \mu < 38\$ is when the researcher wants to test if the average score is less than 38.
