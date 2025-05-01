In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)





Readability of Font On a Computer Screen The statistics shown below were obtained from a standard test of readability of fonts on a computer screen (based on data from “Reading on the Computer Screen: Does Font Type Have Effects on Web Text Readability?” by Ali et al., International Education Studies, Vol. 6, No. 3). Reading speed and accuracy were combined into a readability performance score (x), where a higher score represents better font readability.





a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that there is no significant difference in readability between Roman and Arial fonts.



