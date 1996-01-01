Which of the following is typically the first step in hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
A
The sample size used in the study
B
The significance level chosen for the test
C
The value of the test statistic compared to the critical value
D
The p-value calculated from the sample data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in hypothesis testing, decisions are made based on specific criteria related to the test's statistical framework.
Recall the common criteria used to make decisions in hypothesis testing: the significance level \(\alpha\), the test statistic compared to the critical value, and the p-value calculated from the sample data.
Recognize that the significance level \(\alpha\) is a threshold set before the test to control the probability of a Type I error, which is rejecting a true null hypothesis.
Know that the test statistic is calculated from the sample data and compared to a critical value determined by the significance level and the sampling distribution to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Understand that the p-value represents the probability of observing the test statistic or something more extreme under the null hypothesis, and it is compared to \(\alpha\) to make a decision.
Identify that the sample size, while important for the power and accuracy of the test, is not a direct criterion used to make the decision in hypothesis testing.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a principle of making inferences from dependent samples?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement for testing a claim about a population mean when the population standard deviation is not known?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a true statement about error in hypothesis testing?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
2
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations