Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a condition or assumption required for the one-sample t inference for the mean of a population?
A
The population distribution is approximately normal or the sample size is large
B
The population standard deviation is known
C
The data are a random sample from the population
D
Observations are independent of each other
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the one-sample t-test is used to make inferences about a population mean \( \mu \) when the population standard deviation \( \sigma \) is unknown.
Recall the key assumptions for the one-sample t-test: (1) The data come from a random sample or randomized experiment, (2) Observations are independent, and (3) The population distribution is approximately normal or the sample size is large enough for the Central Limit Theorem to apply.
Note that unlike the z-test, the one-sample t-test does NOT require the population standard deviation \( \sigma \) to be known; instead, it uses the sample standard deviation as an estimate.
Evaluate each given condition against these assumptions to identify which one is NOT required for the one-sample t-test.
Conclude that the condition 'The population standard deviation \( \sigma \) is known' is NOT an assumption for the one-sample t-test, making it the correct answer.
