In hypothesis testing, which two types of hypotheses are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement for testing a claim about a population mean when the population standard deviation is not known?
A
The population must be normally distributed or the sample size must be large.
B
The sample data must be quantitative.
C
The sample must be randomly selected from the population.
D
The population standard deviation must be known.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when testing a claim about a population mean without knowing the population standard deviation, we typically use the t-distribution instead of the normal distribution.
Recall the key requirements for performing a t-test for a population mean: (1) the sample data must be quantitative, (2) the sample must be randomly selected from the population, and (3) the population should be approximately normally distributed or the sample size should be large enough for the Central Limit Theorem to apply.
Recognize that the population standard deviation being known is a requirement for using the z-test, not the t-test, so it is not a requirement when the population standard deviation is unknown.
Compare each given option against these requirements to identify which one does not belong as a requirement for the t-test scenario.
Conclude that the statement 'The population standard deviation must be known' is not a requirement for testing a claim about a population mean when the population standard deviation is unknown.
