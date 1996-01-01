Which of the following statements is true about using a hypothesis in your data presentation?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
A
The observed data are consistent with the
B
The value of the falls in the
C
The is less than the
D
The is an
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that hypothesis testing involves deciding whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on certain criteria related to the data and test results.
Recall the common criteria used in hypothesis testing: (1) whether the observed data are consistent with the null hypothesis, (2) whether the test statistic falls in the critical region, and (3) whether the p-value is less than the significance level.
Recognize that the sample size being an even number is not a criterion for making a decision in hypothesis testing; sample size affects the test's power and accuracy but is not a decision rule itself.
Compare each option to the standard decision criteria in hypothesis testing to identify which one does not belong.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that states 'The sample size is an even number' because it is unrelated to the decision-making process in hypothesis testing.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an assumption required to use the two-sample test of means (-test for independent samples)?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after performing the test?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In hypothesis testing, what are the two types of hypotheses that are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
4
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations