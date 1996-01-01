Use the probability distribution in Exercise 3 to find the probability of randomly selecting a game in which DeMar DeRozan had (c) between two and four personal fouls, inclusive.
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
In Exercises 1–7, consider a grocery store that can process a total of four customers at its checkout counters each minute.
The mean number of arrivals per minute is four. Find the probability that
c. more than four customers will arrive during each of the first four minutes.
True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
For a random variable x, the word random indicates that the value of x is determined by chance.
Discrete Variables and Continuous Variables In Exercises 13–18, determine whether the random variable x is discrete or continuous. Explain.
Let x represent the length of time it takes to complete an exam.
Discrete Variables and Continuous Variables In Exercises 13–18, determine whether the random variable x is discrete or continuous. Explain.
Let x represent the populations of the 50 U.S. states.
In Exercises 1–7, consider a grocery store that can process a total of four customers at its checkout counters each minute.
The mean number of arrivals per minute is four. Find the probability that
b. more than four customers will arrive during the first minute.
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, determine whether the graph on the number line represents a discrete random variable or a continuous random variable. Explain your reasoning.
The attendance at concerts for a rock group
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, determine whether the graph on the number line represents a discrete random variable or a continuous random variable. Explain your reasoning.
The distance a baseball travels after being hit
In Exercises 1–7, consider a grocery store that can process a total of four customers at its checkout counters each minute.
Minitab was used to generate 20 random numbers with a Poisson distribution for . Let the random number represent the number of arrivals at the checkout counter each minute for 20 minutes. 3 3 3 3 5 5 6 7 3 6 3 5 6 3 4 6 2 2 4 1During each of the first four minutes, only three customers arrived. These customers could all be processed, so there were no customers waiting after four minutes.
b. Create a table that shows the number of customers waiting at the end of 1 through 20 minutes.
In Exercises 1–7, consider a grocery store that can process a total of four customers at its checkout counters each minute.
The mean increases to five arrivals per minute, but the store can still process only four per minute. Generate a list of 20 random numbers with a Poisson distribution for mu = 5 . Then create a table that shows the number of customers waiting at the end of 20 minutes.
Unusual Events In Exercise 19, would it be unusual for a household to have no HD televisions? Explain your reasoning.
Determining a Missing Probability In Exercises 25 and 26, determine the missing probability for the probability distribution.
Determining a Missing Probability In Exercises 25 and 26, determine the missing probability for the probability distribution.
Identifying Probability Distributions In Exercises 27 and 28, determine whether the distribution is a probability distribution. If it is not a probability distribution, explain why.
"True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The mean of the random variable of a probability distribution describes how the outcomes vary."11views