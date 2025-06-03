Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of households having HD televisions, understanding the probability of a household owning one can help determine if having none is unusual. If the probability of ownership is high, then having no HD televisions would be considered an unusual event. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Statistical Significance Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a relationship observed in data is not due to random chance. In this scenario, determining whether it is unusual for a household to have no HD televisions involves assessing how many households typically own them. If the proportion of households without HD televisions is significantly lower than expected, it would be deemed unusual. Recommended video: Guided course 05:53 05:53 Parameters vs. Statistics