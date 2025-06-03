Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
1:54 minutes
Problem 4.1.23
Textbook Question
Unusual Events In Exercise 19, would it be unusual for a household to have no HD televisions? Explain your reasoning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the statistical context of the problem: Determine whether the event of a household having no HD televisions is considered unusual. This typically involves analyzing probabilities or proportions.
Define the threshold for an unusual event: In statistics, an event is often considered unusual if its probability is less than 0.05 (5%).
Gather the necessary data: Look for the probability or proportion of households that have no HD televisions. This information might be provided in the exercise or can be derived from a given distribution.
Compare the probability to the threshold: If the probability of a household having no HD televisions is less than 0.05, then it is considered unusual. Otherwise, it is not unusual.
Explain the reasoning: Clearly state whether the event is unusual based on the comparison and provide a justification using the probability and the threshold value.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of households having HD televisions, understanding the probability of a household owning one can help determine if having none is unusual. If the probability of ownership is high, then having no HD televisions would be considered an unusual event.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a relationship observed in data is not due to random chance. In this scenario, determining whether it is unusual for a household to have no HD televisions involves assessing how many households typically own them. If the proportion of households without HD televisions is significantly lower than expected, it would be deemed unusual.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, indicating that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In analyzing household ownership of HD televisions, understanding the normal distribution can help identify what constitutes typical versus unusual ownership patterns, allowing for a clearer assessment of whether having no HD televisions is an outlier.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice