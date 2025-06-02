Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
4:47 minutes
Problem 4.1.40
Baseball There were 116 World Series from 1903 to 2020. Use the probability distribution in Exercise 30 to find the number of World Series that had 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 games. Find the population mean, variance, and standard deviation of the data using the traditional definitions. Compare to your answers in Exercise 30.
1
Step 1: Identify the probability distribution provided in Exercise 30. This distribution will give the probabilities for the number of games (4, 5, 6, 7, and 8) in a World Series. Denote the number of games as X and the corresponding probabilities as P(X).
Step 2: To find the expected number of World Series for each game count (4, 5, 6, 7, and 8), multiply the total number of World Series (116) by the probability of each game count. For example, for 4 games, calculate 116 × P(4). Repeat this for 5, 6, 7, and 8 games.
Step 3: Calculate the population mean (μ) using the formula for the expected value of a discrete random variable: μ = Σ[X × P(X)]. Multiply each game count (X) by its probability (P(X)) and sum the results.
Step 4: Calculate the population variance (σ²) using the formula: σ² = Σ[(X - μ)² × P(X)]. For each game count (X), subtract the mean (μ), square the result, multiply by the probability (P(X)), and sum these values.
Step 5: Calculate the population standard deviation (σ) by taking the square root of the variance: σ = √(σ²). Compare the calculated mean, variance, and standard deviation to the results from Exercise 30 to identify any differences or similarities.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In the context of the World Series, it would detail the likelihood of each series lasting a certain number of games (4, 5, 6, 7, or 8). Understanding this distribution is crucial for calculating expected values and other statistical measures.
Population Mean
The population mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the total number of values. In this case, it represents the average number of games played in the World Series over the specified years. This measure provides insight into the typical length of a World Series.
Variance and Standard Deviation
Variance measures the spread of a set of values around the mean, indicating how much the values differ from the average. Standard deviation, the square root of variance, provides a measure of dispersion in the same units as the data. Both metrics are essential for understanding the variability in the number of games played in the World Series.
