In Exercises 1–7, consider a grocery store that can process a total of four customers at its checkout counters each minute.

Minitab was used to generate 20 random numbers with a Poisson distribution for . Let the random number represent the number of arrivals at the checkout counter each minute for 20 minutes. 3 3 3 3 5 5 6 7 3 6 3 5 6 3 4 6 2 2 4 1During each of the first four minutes, only three customers arrived. These customers could all be processed, so there were no customers waiting after four minutes.

b. Create a table that shows the number of customers waiting at the end of 1 through 20 minutes.