Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Problem 4.1.11
Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, determine whether the graph on the number line represents a discrete random variable or a continuous random variable. Explain your reasoning.
The distance a baseball travels after being hit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of discrete and continuous random variables. A discrete random variable takes on a countable number of distinct values, while a continuous random variable can take on any value within a given range.
Step 2: Analyze the context of the problem. The distance a baseball travels after being hit is measured in feet, which can take on any value within a range (e.g., 0 to 600 feet). This suggests the variable is not limited to specific, countable values.
Step 3: Examine the graph provided. The number line shows a continuous range of distances, and there are no gaps or specific points that restrict the values the distance can take.
Step 4: Reason through the nature of the variable. Since the distance can be measured to any level of precision (e.g., 450.5 feet, 450.55 feet, etc.), it aligns with the definition of a continuous random variable.
Step 5: Conclude that the graph represents a continuous random variable because the distance a baseball travels can take on any value within the range, and it is not restricted to discrete, countable values.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Discrete Random Variable
A discrete random variable is one that can take on a countable number of distinct values. Examples include the number of students in a classroom or the number of goals scored in a game. In graphical representations, discrete variables are often depicted with distinct points or bars, indicating specific outcomes.
Continuous Random Variable
A continuous random variable can take on an infinite number of values within a given range. This means it can represent measurements that can be subdivided infinitely, such as height, weight, or distance. Graphically, continuous variables are represented by a smooth line or curve, indicating that any value within the range is possible.
Graphical Representation
Graphical representation is a visual way to display data, which helps in understanding the nature of the variable being analyzed. In the context of random variables, a number line can illustrate whether the variable is discrete (with distinct points) or continuous (with a continuous range). Analyzing the graph allows one to determine the type of random variable based on how the values are presented.
