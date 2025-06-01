Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. It provides a mathematical function that gives the likelihood of each outcome. In this context, it helps determine the probability of DeMar DeRozan having a specific number of personal fouls during a game. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Random Variable A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In this case, the random variable represents the number of personal fouls committed by DeMar DeRozan in a game. Understanding random variables is crucial for calculating probabilities and interpreting the results of statistical analyses. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions