Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
3:05 minutes
Problem 4.1.9
Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, determine whether the graph on the number line represents a discrete random variable or a continuous random variable. Explain your reasoning.
The attendance at concerts for a rock group
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between discrete and continuous random variables. A discrete random variable takes on countable values, such as integers or specific points, while a continuous random variable can take on any value within a range, including fractions and decimals.
Step 2: Analyze the graph provided. The number line shows specific attendance values marked as distinct points (e.g., 40,000, 45,000, 50,000). These points are countable and do not include intermediate values between them.
Step 3: Consider the context of the problem. Attendance at concerts is typically recorded as whole numbers because it represents the count of people, which cannot be fractional (e.g., you cannot have 45,000.5 people attending).
Step 4: Based on the graph and the nature of attendance data, conclude that the variable is discrete. The graph represents specific, countable values rather than a continuous range.
Step 5: Explain the reasoning clearly: The attendance at concerts is a discrete random variable because it consists of distinct, countable values (whole numbers) and does not include fractions or decimals.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Discrete Random Variable
A discrete random variable is one that can take on a countable number of distinct values. In the context of the attendance at concerts, this means that the number of attendees can only be whole numbers (e.g., 40,000, 45,000) and cannot be fractional. The graph shows specific points on a number line, indicating that only certain attendance figures are possible.
Continuous Random Variable
A continuous random variable, in contrast, can take on an infinite number of values within a given range. This means it can include fractions and decimals, representing measurements that can vary smoothly. For example, if attendance could be measured in fractions of a person (which is not realistic), it would be considered continuous.
Graphical Representation
Graphical representation is a visual way to display data, which can help in understanding the nature of the variable being analyzed. In this case, the number line with marked points indicates that the attendance figures are specific and separate, reinforcing the idea that the variable is discrete. The presence of distinct points rather than a continuous line further clarifies this distinction.
