Expected Value The expected value of a random variable is a measure of the central tendency of its probability distribution. It is calculated as the weighted average of all possible values, where each value is weighted by its probability of occurrence. The expected value provides a single summary statistic that represents the long-term average outcome of a random process.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. It can be represented in various forms, such as a probability mass function for discrete variables or a probability density function for continuous variables. Understanding the shape and characteristics of a probability distribution is crucial for interpreting the expected value and other statistical measures.