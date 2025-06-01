Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. It provides a mathematical function that gives the likelihood of each outcome, allowing us to understand the behavior of the variable. In this context, it helps in determining the probability of DeMar DeRozan having fewer than four personal fouls based on the distribution of his fouls in previous games. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Random Variable A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon, which can take on different values based on chance. In this case, the random variable is the number of personal fouls committed by DeMar DeRozan in a game. Understanding random variables is crucial for calculating probabilities and making inferences about the data. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions