In Exercises 7–18, find the indicated area under the standard normal curve. If convenient, use technology to find the area.
To the left of z = -1.95
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the area of the indicated region under the standard normal curve. If convenient, use technology to find the area.
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the normal curve to estimate the mean and standard deviation.
Employee Wellness A survey of employed U.S. adults found that only 35% believe their employer cares about their well-being. You randomly select a sample of U.S. employees. Find the probability that fewer than 100 believe their employer cares about their well-being. (Source: Gallup)
c. You select 400 U.S. employees.
Daily Commute About 83% of U.S. employees drive their own vehicle to work. You randomly select a sample of U.S. employees. Find the probability that more than 100 of the employees drive their own vehicle to work. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
c. You select 150 U.S. employees.
Approximating a Binomial Distribution In Exercises 17 and 18, a binomial experiment is given. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, find the mean and standard deviation. If you cannot, explain why.
Bachelor’s Degrees Twenty-two percent of adults over 18 years of age have a bachelor’s degree. You randomly select 20 adults over 18 years of age and ask whether they have a bachelor’s degree.
Determine whether any of the events in Exercise 33 are unusual. Explain your reasoning.
In Exercises 37–42, use the Standard Normal Table or technology to find the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative area or percentile.
0.1
P85
In Exercises 61 and 62, a binomial experiment is given. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, find the mean and standard deviation. If you cannot, explain why.
A survey of U.S. adults ages 33 to 40 earning more than \$150,000 per year found that 94% are content with how their lives have turned out so far. You randomly select 20 U.S. adults ages 33 to 40 earning more than \$150,000 and ask if they are content with their lives so far.
In Exercises 63–68, write the binomial probability in words. Then, use a continuity correction to convert the binomial probability to a normal distribution probability.
P(x ≤ 36)
P(x < 60)
In a standardized IQ test, scores are normally distributed, with a mean score of 100 and a standardized deviation of 15. Use this information in Exercises 3–10. (Adapted from 123test)
What percent of the IQ scores are greater than 112?
In a survey of U.S. adults, 81% feel they have little or no control over data collected about them by companies. You randomly select 250 U.S. adults and ask them whether they feel they have control over data collected about them by companies. Use this information in Exercises 11 and 12. (Source: Pew Research Center)
Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, find the mean and standard deviation. If you cannot, explain why.
Assume the machine shifts and the distribution of the amount of the compound added now has a mean of 9.96 milligrams and a standard deviation of 0.05 milligram. You select one vial and determine how much of the compound was added.
a. What is the probability that you select a vial that is within the acceptable range (in other words, you do not detect that the machine has shifted)? (See figure.)